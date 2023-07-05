Today is Wednesday July 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with low English skills

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 8:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ST. PAUL (AP) — The U.S. citizenship test is changing, with rollout expected late next year. Under the proposed changes, the test would have a new English-speaking section and a new written multiple-choice format in the civics section. Some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. Many are still shaken after former Republican President Donald Trump’s administration in 2020 made the test longer and more difficult to pass. In 2021, Democratic President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. to eliminate barriers to citizenship and changed the citizenship test back to its previous version, which was last updated in 2008.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC