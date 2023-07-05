Nine injured in drive-by shooting in DC during July 4 celebrations, police say

(WASHINGTON) -- Nine people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Washington, D.C. early Wednesday as residents were still celebrating the Fourth of July, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. ET on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the U.S. capital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a dark-colored SUV was driving through the area when "it stopped and it fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside, just celebrating the fourth of July," Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons told ABC News.

All nine victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Two are children, ages 9 and 17, Parsons said.

Some of the victims were transported to area hospitals via ambulances, while others sought treatment themselves, according to Parsons.

The shooting appears to have been a targeted attack and police are searching for the suspect vehicle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

