Today is Wednesday July 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas shooter in Walmart attack facing multiple life sentences

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 4:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EL PASO (AP) — The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart is returning to federal court for sentencing. Patrick Crusius on Wednesday is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Investigators say the shooting was preceded by Crusius posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion” in Texas. The sentencing phase draws to a close one of the U.S. government’s biggest hate crime cases. It could last several days. Crusius could still face the death penalty if convicted in a separate state case.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC