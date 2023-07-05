Today is Wednesday July 05, 2023
Shots fired into a crowd of hundreds after a holiday festival in Texas leave 3 dead, 8 injured

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 4:09 am
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and eight others injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighborhood following a festival in the area. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened late Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended. Responding officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one of the 11 victims is a juvenile. Police said Tuesday that no arrests have been made or suspects identified. ComoFest is the Independence Day celebration for the historically Black community. Police said that the shooting was “separate from and unrelated to ComoFest.”



