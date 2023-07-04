Rookies shine for Astros as Kessinger homers, Julks has 4 hits in 4-1 win over Rockies

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 7:30 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Julks had a double and RBI after being inserted into the lineup at designated hitter after Jose Altuve was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with discomfort in his left oblique.

Manager Dusty Baker said after the game that Altuve was injured during batting practice, but that he didn’t have any more information on his injury. Although Baker didn’t know the extent of Altuve’s injury, he was disheartened to be dealing with another injury in a season that has already been filled with them.

“It’s tough to take, but you’ve got to move on,” he said. “You have no choice. You feel terrible, especially for the injured player and for the team, but, you just … say, hey, next man up.”

Baker talked about the offense his young players provided Tuesday for a team that is also missing star slugger Yordan Alvarez.

“They’re here to play and to perform and we’ve given them a chance because we need them and we need them to play well,” Baker said.

Brandon Bielak (4-4) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings for the win. He tied a career-high by walking four batters, but was helped by a defense that turned double plays in the first and fifth innings.

Go Back