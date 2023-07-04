Garver’s 3-run HR, Dunning’s solid start carry AL West-leading Rangers over Red Sox, 6-2

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had a rain-delayed 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk.

“Dane, he’s been good all year,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “I don’t know what else to say about him.”

Garver’s homer into the center-field bleachers off reliever Kaleb Ort (1-2) moved the Rangers ahead 3-1 in the second following singles by Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran.

“I saw Jarren (Duran) out there running and he backed off like it was going to hit the wall,” Garver said of his shot. “With two runners on, I can’t pass the runner on first. I was kind of just coasting.”

Will Smith got Alex Verdugo to pop out with two runners on for the final out, recording his 15th save.

Boston had moved in front when Duran tripled into the triangle in center and scored on Verdugo’s grounder to short.

“It was four runs in six innings,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of his team using an opener. “That’s the way we look at it. … It just happened that today we got a lot of hits and didn’t score many runs.

