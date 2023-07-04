Today is Tuesday July 04, 2023
4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas over the holiday weekend

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 7:06 pm
EAGLE PASS (AP) — An infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the Fourth of July weekend, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Marine Unit on Saturday recovered four people from the river, including a woman and baby girl who were unresponsive, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Twitter on Monday. Officials immediately began chest compressions on the woman and baby, and both were taken to the hospital, Olivarez said. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.



