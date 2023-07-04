Today is Tuesday July 04, 2023
Longview PD is searching for missing woman

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 6:49 pm
Longview PD is searching for missing womanLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person. According to our news partner KETK, she is 32-year-old Jasmine Lucky. Jasmine is 5’6″, weighs around 240 pounds and has a scar on her neck. Authorities say her last know location was downtown Longview near Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. If you have information on Jasmine’s whereabouts, contact the Longview Police Department.



