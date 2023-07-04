1 dead, 4 injured in fire involving fireworks explosions at venue in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 2:45 pm

GILMER – One person is dead and four are injured after several fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at the Firehouse 9 Farm event venue in Gilmer, officials said. Officials said they responded around 10:33 a.m. to the fire at 4101 Locust Road. Upshur County officials said the incident involved “fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries.

Acccording to our news partner KETK, The fire is being investigated by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF. Sheriff Webb and Upshur County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Nichols are also on the scene, a release stated.

There is no indication of foul play.

