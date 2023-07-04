Today is Tuesday July 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


1 dead, 4 injured in fire involving fireworks explosions at venue in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 2:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


1 dead, 4 injured in fire involving fireworks explosions at venue in GilmerGILMER – One person is dead and four are injured after several fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at the Firehouse 9 Farm event venue in Gilmer, officials said. Officials said they responded around 10:33 a.m. to the fire at 4101 Locust Road. Upshur County officials said the incident involved “fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries.

Acccording to our news partner KETK, The fire is being investigated by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF. Sheriff Webb and Upshur County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Nichols are also on the scene, a release stated.

There is no indication of foul play.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC