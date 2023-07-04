Today is Tuesday July 04, 2023
1 dead after Harrison County shooting

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 1:48 pm
1 dead after Harrison County shootingHARRISON COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Harrison County on Tuesday. Our news partner KETK reports that EMS, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting in the Ore City/Lazy Lakes area.

Officials said they found Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot and began receiving medical treatment. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. HCSO officials said they are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.



