Wanted man arrested for alleged involvement in game room robbery

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 7:04 am

UPSHUR COUNTY — A wanted man out of Upshur County was arrested on Monday in Longview for his alleged involvement in a game room robbery. According to our news partner KETK, Dewayne Stevenson had an outstanding felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was wanted by Upshur County authorities who said he is a suspect in a game room robbery that took place back in May. According to the release, Upshur County Crime Stoppers received a tip about the possible whereabouts of Stevenson. The tip said Stevenson was seen in Longview, so officials said the Longview Police Department went to the reported location and arrested him on the Upshur County warrant. Stevenson was booked into the Gregg County Jail and officials said they will be moving him to the Upshur County Jail later this week.

