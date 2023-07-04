Today is Tuesday July 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Six dead, one critically hurt at house fire; murder investigation underway

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 5:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Colleton County Fire-Rescue

(NEW YORK) -- A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Colleton County, South Carolina, the local sheriff's office said.

A seventh victim, a 13-year-old, survived the attack in Green Pond, about 40 miles west of Charleston, and was hospitalized in critical condition, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said.

When authorities responded to a 911 call on Sunday reporting a stabbing and a fire, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and the only survivor outside, Colleton County Sheriff Guerry "Buddy" Hill Jr. said at a news conference Monday.

The surviving teenager, who suffered stabs and cuts, told police the first name of the suspect and said the victims had been stabbed, the sheriff said.

The suspect, Ryan Manigo, 33, was arrested nearby, the sheriff said.

Manigo is the father of one of the slain victims -- an 11-year-old girl -- and the brother-in-law of another slain victim, the sheriff said.

No motive is known, the sheriff said.

Manigo has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, and more charges are expected, Solicitor Duffie Stone said. Manigo is being held without bond.

"He'll never be forgiven," a relative of the victims said at Manigo's bond hearing Monday.

"I wish you death. I wish they give you the death penalty. ... We hate you," she said.

"I just want to know why," another relative said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC