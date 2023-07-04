Angels’ Mike Trout exits with wrist injury, awaits test results

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2023 at 5:22 am

ByESPN.com news services

SAN DIEGO — Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout exited Monday night’s 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning with an injury to his left wrist, something he expressed concern about after the game.

Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the inning and immediately shook his left arm. He briefly returned to the batter’s box before backing away and signaling to the dugout that he needed assistance. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger, and he was removed from the game; Mickey Moniak finished the at-bat, a strikeout that was charged to Trout.

Trout underwent tests on the wrist, including X-rays, and was awaiting the results.

“I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable,” Trout said. “Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.

“It doesn’t feel great. I mean, there’s no two ways to it,” the three-time American League MVP added. “Hopefully, just a sprained wrist. I can’t describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

The Angels, already dealing with injuries to infielders Anthony Rendon, Zach Neto, Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela, lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

“We’ve talked all along about our depth, and it’s been tested,” Nevin said. “We’ve been adding to that. We’ve lost some big pieces to this. We’ve talked about having the next guy up. Same thing in this case. It’ll give somebody the opportunity to get more looks and get more at-bats, depending on what the outcome of Mike’s tests are. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Trout had two hits and a walk Monday night, including an RBI single in the sixth. He is batting .263 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 81 games.

Trout was named to his 11th All-Star team, and he is set to start in next week’s Midsummer Classic in Seattle after missing the previous two with injuries.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

