Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 8:43 pm
Marc Staal is joining the Philadelphia Flyers, signing a $1.1 million contract for next season with a team embarking on a lengthy rebuilding process.

General manager Daniel Briere announced the signing Monday, following the Flyers’ deals over the weekend with gritty winger Garnet Hathaway and depth center Ryan Poehling. Hathaway got $4.75 million over two years and Poehling $1.4 million for one year.

Staal is coming off helping the Florida Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final. He skated nearly 21 minutes a night during that run after playing all 82 regular-season games and putting up 15 points.

The 36-year-old fills a void expected to open when Philadelphia trades Tony DeAngelo back to Carolina. They tried to make that trade in recent weeks, but were prohibited by an NHL rule from doing so because it was less than a year since DeAngelo was dealt from the Hurricanes to the Flyers.

July 7 would mark 12 months, after which the trade back could be completed. DeAngelo was a healthy scratch late in the season under coach John Tortorella, with Philadelphia going as far as playing one defenseman short rather than dressing the 27 year old.

Elsewhere around the league, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi to a $3 million, one-year contract. Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade from 1995-2006.



