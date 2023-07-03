Today is Monday July 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Astros rally for 12-11 win to take series over AL West-leading Texas after blowing 8-run lead

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 8:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON (AP) — The Houston Astros know they are in for quite a fight to overtake their instate rival to win another AL West title. They won this round, even after blowing an eight-run lead on Monday. José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning in a wild 12-11 win for the second-place Astros over the division-leading Texas Rangers to take three of four games in the series.

“It gives us momentum. Obviously we’ve got a long way to go,” said McCormick, who had the game-winning hit for the second day in a row. “That team’s going to play better too, so we have to come every day ready to play.” Just past the halfway point of the regular season, the Astros (47-38) moved within three games of the division lead. That’s the closest they have been in a month after trailing by as many as 6 1/2 games. “That’s huge,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “That’s what we wanted. We wanted three out of four, or all of them.”

The Rangers (50-35), in first place for all but one day this season, have lost 15 of their past 25 games. They haven’t had a winning season since their most recent division title in 2016 — Houston has since gone to four World Series, winning two of them, and won five of the six AL West titles.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC