Astros rally for 12-11 win to take series over AL West-leading Texas after blowing 8-run lead

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 8:15 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — The Houston Astros know they are in for quite a fight to overtake their instate rival to win another AL West title. They won this round, even after blowing an eight-run lead on Monday. José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning in a wild 12-11 win for the second-place Astros over the division-leading Texas Rangers to take three of four games in the series.

“It gives us momentum. Obviously we’ve got a long way to go,” said McCormick, who had the game-winning hit for the second day in a row. “That team’s going to play better too, so we have to come every day ready to play.” Just past the halfway point of the regular season, the Astros (47-38) moved within three games of the division lead. That’s the closest they have been in a month after trailing by as many as 6 1/2 games. “That’s huge,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “That’s what we wanted. We wanted three out of four, or all of them.”

The Rangers (50-35), in first place for all but one day this season, have lost 15 of their past 25 games. They haven’t had a winning season since their most recent division title in 2016 — Houston has since gone to four World Series, winning two of them, and won five of the six AL West titles.

Go Back