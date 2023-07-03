Police need your help finding missing Kilgore man

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 8:06 pm

KILGORE – Authorities in Kilgore Monday announced they are looking for a Kilgore man whose been reported missing. According to our news partner KETK, missing is 24-year-old James “Bud” Schilling. Kilgore PD says that Schilling is 6’2″, slender build with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen near the Post Oak Road Church of Christ. The Kilgore Police Department asks if you have information to please contact them. For additional photos of James Schilling, go here.

Go Back