Monday storms knock out power for thousands in East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 7:18 pm

TYLER — Nearly 18,494 are without power in East Texas as of 5 p.m. Monday as thunderstorms popped up in East Texas according to our news partner KETK. To see a list broken out by county of outage data supplied by ONCOR, SWEPCO and other electric co-ops. Click here.

