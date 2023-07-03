Today is Monday July 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


DPS watching for Independence Day traffic violators

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 3:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DPS watching for Independence Day traffic violatorsTYLER – The Texas Department of Public Safety is making its presence known during the July Fourth holiday. According to our news partner KETK, the DPS is watching for violators of the Move Over, Slow Down law. The Move Over, Slow Down law requires all drivers to slow down when they encounter tow trucks or emergency vehicles on the side of the road with their emergency blinkers on. DPS Director Steven McCraw said “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC