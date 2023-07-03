DPS watching for Independence Day traffic violators

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 3:52 pm

TYLER – The Texas Department of Public Safety is making its presence known during the July Fourth holiday. According to our news partner KETK, the DPS is watching for violators of the Move Over, Slow Down law. The Move Over, Slow Down law requires all drivers to slow down when they encounter tow trucks or emergency vehicles on the side of the road with their emergency blinkers on. DPS Director Steven McCraw said “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”

