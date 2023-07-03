Today is Monday July 03, 2023
Armed man barricaded in Tyler house taken into custody, identified by police

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 2:53 pm
Armed man barricaded in Tyler house taken into custody, identified by policeTYLER – The Tyler Police Department has identified a man who was taken into custody after being barricaded in a house for four hours on Saturday, according to our news partners at KETK.

Jerry Jamies, 29, who reportedly assaulted a female resident of the home, eventually came out and was subdued by officials using OC spray. Jamies was transported to a local hospital by EMS and will next be transported to Smith County Jail, according to a Tyler PD press release.

Detectives have a obtained a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jamies and the warrant has a $750,000 bond, officials said.



