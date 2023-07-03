Gladewater shooting suspect arrested after chase, gunfire exchange

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 3:52 pm

TYLER – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Robert Daniel Smith was arrested after a chase and exchange of gunfire around 11:41 p.m. on Sunday.

Our news partners at KETK report that the sheriff’s office said that Smith’s vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of The First Community Baptist Church in Harleton by a patrol deputy. According to the sheriff’s office, Smith then attempted to strike the deputy’s patrol unit.

Smith then fled northbound on FM 2208 and allegedly started to fire multiple gunshots that hit the pursuing deputy’s vehicle, officials said. According to the sheriff’s office, the chase continued into Marion County before Smith turned around and was confronted by the pursuing deputy who returned fire.

Smith surrendered after a brief standoff and was transported to a Tyler hospital to be treated for his injuries, a press release said.

High speed chase through several East Texas counties ends in wreck, arrest

The Texas Ranger’s investigation into this case is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

Go Back