Michael Imperioli spars with followers after “bigots and homophobes” post about Supreme Court ruling

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 12:02 pm
Imperioli in 'The White Lotus' - HBO/Fabio Lovino

Michael Imperioli got fired up after the Supreme Court ruled last week that a company could refuse service to an LBGTQ+ customer.

"I've decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I've been in," the actor posted on July 1. "Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!"

He later added, "hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view."

While his initial post garnered tens of thousands of likes, Imperioli also got some smoke from followers, and sparred with them on his Instagram feed. "Should you be forced by law to make a movie that has a message you don't believe? Learn what discrimination means," one offered.

Imperioli replied by saying of the plaintiff in the case, a web designer who reportedly refused to work on a site for a gay wedding, "it's her belief that is the problem. laws that allow dehumanization is not freedom of speech."

Another replied to the actor, "That's not what discrimination means, boomer," to which he replied, "snooze."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



