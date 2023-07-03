Texas teen found eight years after going missing

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 11:52 am

KTRK-TV

(NEW YORK) -- A missing teen has been found, eight years after he went missing while walking his dogs in Houston, Texas.

News of Rudolph 'Rudy' Farias IV's reappearance was tweeted July 2 by Texas Center for the Missing.

Then-17-year-old Farias was walking his two dogs on the evening of Friday, March 6, 2015 when he went missing, according to the search and recovery organization Texas Equusearch.

The dogs were found shortly thereafter but Farias, who was said to have an injured right leg and walked with a slight limp, remained missing.

Texas Equusearch warned at the time that Farias reportedly suffered from "depression, PTSD and anxiety" before his disappearance and that it was "possible he is disoriented as he has not been taking his medication."

Farias' mother told Equusearch then that her son was "very wary around strangers."

Details of Faris' reappearance remain unclear. However, his mother told ABC News Houston affiliate KTRK-TV that he was reportedly discovered unresponsive outside of a church.

His mother added that her son, who's now 25, was found with cuts and bruises on his body and blood in his hair. She told KTRK that she believes he was badly abused and beaten and that he is saying only a few words. She further told KTRK that "it would be a long healing journey but is thankful her son has been found alive."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back