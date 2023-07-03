Today is Monday July 03, 2023
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ whips up so-so $60 million box office debut

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2023 at 5:50 am
Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opened to an estimated $60 million at the North American box office -- good enough for a first place finish, though still not a great start for a film that cost just shy of 300 million to make, not counting marketing. The fifth Indiana Jones film, once again starring Harrison Ford as the titular whip-wielding explorer, grabbed an estimated $70 million overseas, for $130 million global haul.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse held on to second place with an estimated $11.6 million, bringing its five-week domestic gross to $340 million and over $600 million worldwide.

Pixar's Elemental took third place, delivering an estimated $11.3 million in its third week of release. Its North American tally currently stands at $88 million and $186 million globally.

Jennifer Lawrence's R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings pulled up in fourth place once again with an estimated $7.5 million. Its two-week domestic total now stands at $29 million, to go along with $20 million at the international box office.

Rounding out the top five was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts delivered an estimated $7 million in its fourth week of release. The seventh Transformers movie has racked up $136 million at the North American box office and $381 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



