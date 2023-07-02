Gladewater Police respond to shooting, issue warrant for suspect

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2023 at 10:21 pm

GLADEWATER – The Gladewater Police Department said they responded to a shooting in the vicinity of Highway 135 and Highway 271 on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, EMS transported a 31-year-old white man to a hospital in Tyler for medical treatment. According to Gladewater PD, the man was in stable condition during transport. As a part of their investigation into the shooting Gladewater PD said they obtained a felony arrest warrant for Robert Daniel Smith, 25. Daniel is a six foot tall white male with hazel eyes, brown hair and weighs 175 pounds, according to a Gladewater PD Facebook post. He was last seen reportedly driving a white Nissan Altima 4-door sedan with the Texas license plate STP5900 and is considered to be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Gladewater PD asked the public to contact law enforcement with any information.

Go Back