Man dies after diving into Gladewater Lake

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2023 at 9:01 am

GLADEWATER – The Gladewater Police Department said that a man has died after witness said he dived headfirst from a 40 foot high embankment into four-foot deep water on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, a 9/11 call came in around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday about an unresponsive man and emergency services were dispatched to 1602 Lakeshore Drive at Gladewater Lake. Gladewater Fire Department, Christus EMS and Gladewater Police attempted to resuscitate the 34 year-old man but he died, according to Gladewater PD. Gladewater PD said their initial investigation “revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this unfortunate incident.” Upshur County Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes responded and held the inquest in this case.

