Man wanted for felony burglary out of East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2023 at 1:30 am

CENTER – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a man who has an active warrant for burglary of a habitation. According to our news partner KETK 31-year-old Therrin Keele out of Tenaha is described as a white male that weighs around 165 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. According to the release, Keele has an active warrant for burglary of a habitation.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Aaron Jones at 936-572-7559 or the SCSO (936) 598-5601.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

