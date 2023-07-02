Today is Sunday July 02, 2023
Chandler stolen vehicle chase leaves officer injured

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2023 at 1:30 am
CHANDLER – The Chandler Police Department said that an officer was injured during a pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle on Friday night. According to authorities, a vehicle that was reported stolen from Barron Road was observed by officers who then tried to stop the vehicle before they were lead on a pursuit. Our news partner KETK reports that the pursuit went into Tyler and then down to Lake Palestine. The vehicle’s occupants eventually ran away from the vehicle and lead officers on a foot chase and that’s when Officer Passons sustained minor injuries, according to a Facebook post.

Officer Passons was then reportedly treated and released from UT Health Athens. The occupants of the vehicle are juveniles and Chandler PD said they will be charged after their investigation is completed.



