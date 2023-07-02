Joaquin man arrested with gun, meth, Xanax, marijuana, ecstasy

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2023 at 1:30 am

JOAQUIN – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Joaquin man on Saturday around 7 a.m. after a gun and drugs were found during the search of a Faulkville Road home. According to our news partner KETK the sheriff’s office responded to the scene after they received reports of a man with a gun at the Faulkville Road home. Nickolas Shane Matthews, 22 of Joaquin, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance felony 2, possession of a controlled substance felony 3, unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon, delivery of marijuana and assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said that the homeowner let them search the home where the following items were allegedly found: 271 grams of Xanax, 7 grams of methamphetamine, 5.8 ounces of marijuana, 1 gram of ecstasy packaging materials for narcotics distribution and a gun.

