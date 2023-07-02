Smith County firefighters deployed to help fight wildfires

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2023 at 1:30 am

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Professional Firefighters Association Local 5300 said that two of their firefighters were deployed to fight wildfires across Texas on Friday. According to our news partner KETK Captain Michael Van Winkle and Firefighter Joshua Bardwell were deployed to west and central Texas as a part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). This TIFMAS deployment was done in conjunction with other resources across the Eastern Branch, Local 5300 said in a Facebook post.

“As some may know our firefighters and officers that are selected to go on these deployments, experience fire conditions and behavior that are not as common in our area of operation. This in turn can help us mitigate difficult situations in a more efficient manner. We are proud to be able to help serve other regions of Texas when called upon!”

Smith County Professional Firefighters Association Local 5300

