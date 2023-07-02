Today is Sunday July 02, 2023
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2023 at 1:07 am
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top prosecutor says a sheriff in the state caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people won’t face criminal charges. Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Friday his office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have completed their investigation into McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy. Drummond outlined his findings in a letter to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who had called for Clardy to resign or possibly be removed from office. Drummond says there is no provision of law to throw someone out of office for saying something offensive. He says voters in McCurtain County will exercise that authority in the next election. A message left Friday with Clardy wasn’t immediately returned.



