Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2023 at 8:10 am
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake has been indicted for capital murder of multiple persons. The Friday charge allows prosecutors to seek the death penalty. Prosecutors said Wednesday they do not know whether they will seek it against 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. He was charged with five counts of murder in May. Police say Oropeza stormed into his neighbor’s house on April 28 and shot and killed five people. Oropeza evaded capture for days as a manhunt grew to more than 200 officers outside Houston. He was eventually arrested about 20 miles from the home where the shooting took place.



