Dennis Schroder, Raptors agree to two-year, $26M deal

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2023 at 12:30 am

ByESPN

Guard Dennis Schroder has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

Schroder signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to last season and began getting regular rotation minutes in November. He started 50 games during the regular season and averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists while shooting 41.5% from the field.

Schroder was one of the few holdovers from early in the season who continued to receive playing time after the Lakers remade their roster at the trade deadline in February. He was a key part of the Lakers’ surprising run to the Western Conference finals, logging the fifth-most minutes per game for the team in the postseason.

Schroder, 29, is a speedy point guard with a knack for getting into the paint and has turned himself into a good defender at the point of attack, though his ability to knock down 3-point shots can wax and wane. He also boasts extensive playoff experience, having made the postseason in eight of his 10 seasons in the NBA.

