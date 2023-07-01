Wizards trading vet PG Monte Morris to Pistons

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2023 at 12:30 am

ByESPN.com news

The Washington Wizards are trading point guard Monte Morris to the Detroit Pistons for a second-round pick, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday night.

The Wizards will create a $9.8 million traded player exception with the deal. Morris will go into the Pistons’ remaining cap room; they still have access to the $7.8 million room midlevel exception for teams operating under the salary cap, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Morris, 28, was acquired by the Wizards in an offseason trade last summer that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Denver Nuggets. Morris averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 48% from the field and 38.2% from 3 for Washington last season.

However, the Wizards’ backcourt had gotten crowded after trades to acquire Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole.

For the Pistons, Morris provides a steady veteran presence on a team centered around the young backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Morris, entering his seventh NBA season after being a second-round draft pick in 2017, is set to make $9.8 million next season, the final year of his contract.

Go Back