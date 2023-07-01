Astros open in-state showdown of AL West leaders with a 5-3 victory over the Rangers

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 10:30 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Mauricio Dubón lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Friday night to open a series matching in-state rivals atop the AL West. Not long before the first pitch, the division-leading Rangers, coming off six consecutive losing seasons, made the first big move of trading season by getting once-dominant closer Aroldis Chapman from Kansas City. Jose Altuve crushed that first pitch from Jon Gray for a game-opening homer, but the defending World Series champion Astros fell behind 3-1 on back-to-back solo home runs from two of Texas’ four All-Star starters, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim. Houston had cut the deficit to one when Dubón sent a liner past the rookie Jung at third base after José Abreu and Yainer Diaz opened the sixth with consecutive singles.

Four Houston relievers retired 12 of 13 Texas batters after rookie starter Ronel Blanco (2-0) allowed three runs with four hits, four walks and two home runs in five innings. Closer Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save. Gray (6-4) had his second rough outing in four appearances since winning five consecutive starts, allowing seven hits and five runs in six innings. The Astros, who weren’t in first in the AL West at the halfway point of a full season for the first time since 2016, wrapped up their first losing month since 2020 with a victory. Houston was 13-14 in June. The Rangers won two of three in the first series with their rivals for their first series victory in Houston since 2018.

