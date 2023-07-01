Today is Saturday July 01, 2023
AL West-leading Rangers acquire once-dominant closer Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Royals

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 10:24 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) — Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Texas Rangers in a trade after smoothing out his rough ending with the New York Yankees by impressing teammates and the front office during a brief stay with the Kansas City Royals. The AL West leaders acquired Chapman from the Royals on Friday, adding a once-dominant closer to their bullpen as Texas chases its first division title in seven years. The 35-year-old Chapman wasn’t of much use to the last-place Royals, where the left-hander landed this season following a six-year stint in New York. Just before that, he split 2016 between the Yankees and Cubs, helping Chicago win its first World Series championship in 108 years.



