Kevin Eltife receives Net Health Award

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 4:20 pm

TYLER – NET Health, the Northeast Texas Public Heath District announced that former Tyler Mayor Kevin Eltife has received the 2023 W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award. According to our news partner KETK, Eltife is being recognized for service and leadership in the creation of the UT Tyler School of Medicine. He is a former Texas District 1 Senator and is the current chairman of The University of Texas Board of Regents. Eltife said at the award presentation, “This community is exceptionally giving, and ‘Doc’ Ballard embodied that quality as well. I not only want this medical school to be a vehicle for better health for the community, but I also want to it to provide an amazing educational opportunity for East Texas students.” The award is named after “Doc” Ballard, who was a registered professional engineer at the Texas Department of Health.

Go Back