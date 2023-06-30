Today is Friday June 30, 2023
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ snags solid preview treasure

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 12:55 pm
Lucasfilm

Indy swung back into theaters in previews Thursday evening, June 29, and his final cinematic adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, snagged some box office gold.

The movie from director James Mangold and, of course, starring Harrison Ford earned a reported $7.2 million, around the higher end of estimates, according to Deadline; a take of anywhere from $6.6 million to $7.5 million was predicted.

The trade also points out that the sneaks were better than those for action pictures with older leading men, with Daniel Craig being 53 when 2021's No Time To Die opened with $6.3 million in previews, and Tom Cruise's $6 million haul from Mission: Impossible – Fallout's soft open in 2018, when Cruise was 55 years old.

For the record, Dial of Destiny's leading man Ford turns 81 on July 13.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was produced by Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of ABC News' parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



