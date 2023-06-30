UT Tyler Charter School in Palestine Recruiting for Grades K-12

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 11:33 am

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy campus in

Palestine, an open enrollment university charter school, is recruiting for Grades K-12. Since the UA

is a state-funded public charter school, there is no student tuition.

The campus was recently named a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School, and the

district was also named a 2022-23 PLTW Distinguished District for the third consecutive year. UT

Tyler UA is one of just 17 PLTW districts nationwide and the only one in Texas to receive such

recognition this year.

This recognition honors districts committed to STEM education while increasing student access,

engagement and achievement in their PLTW pathway programs in computer science, engineering

and/or biomedical science.

“The UA is unique in that students have a focused STEM curriculum starting in kindergarten and

culminating in our biomedical and engineering pathways in high school,” said Dr. Jo Ann Simmons,

UA superintendent. “Our innovative project-based instruction coupled with our STEM pathways

lead to lucrative careers.”

PLTW pathways also give the UA a competitive edge, Simmons said, noting that UA’s pathways are

aligned with UT Tyler STEM majors, allowing for a seamless K-16 STEM education.

Recent studies show that students who participate in PLTW outperform their peers in school, are

better prepared for post-secondary studies and are more likely to consider STEM careers compared

to their non-PLTW peers, according to Simmons. “Students find PLTW programs relevant, inspiring,

engaging and foundational to their future success,” she added.

Students at the end of their UA education can earn 42 dual-credit hours through UT Tyler at no cost.

“Upon enrolling in dual credit, UA students become UT Tyler students, so the transition to the

university is seamless,” Simmons said. UA dual credit programs aligned to UT Tyler STEM degrees

include biology, chemistry, engineering, kinesiology, medicine, nursing, pharmacy and STEM

education.

In addition to academics, UA students can participate in extracurricular activities such as the

Palestine Rotary Club Academic Scholars Competition, Texas University Interscholastic League,

Model United Nations and the UT Tyler East Texas High School Idea Challenge. They can also work

with UT Tyler professors in research. Some recent research projects include the NASA GLOBE Air

Quality Campaign (high school) and NASA Student Research Symposium (grades 5-12).

“Although the school is STEM focused, students receive a comprehensive core subject preparation

including English language arts, fine arts, social studies, history, government and physical

education,” she added.

Interested parents/guardians enrolling their child are encouraged to visit the campus, teachers and

campus director Ummi (oo-me) Bodede (Bo-day-day). For enrollment and additional information,

call 903.727.2326 or email ua-palestine@uttua.org.

The UT Tyler University Academy provides free, innovative and rigorous K-12 education using

Project-Based Learning designed to prepare students for university study and the STEM workforce.

The Palestine campus serves about 225 students. For more information, visit uttua.org.

