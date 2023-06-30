Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 10:24 am

John Shearer/Getty Images

Alan Arkin, who appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over a career that spanned seven decades, has died, according to the Associated Press. He was 89.

A veteran of stage and screen, Arkin earned four Academy Award nominations and an Oscar in 2007 for Little Miss Sunshine; he recently earned a pair of Emmy nominations for his work in Netflix's comedy series The Kominsky Method.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father's death through the actor's publicist on Friday, June 30. "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," they said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back