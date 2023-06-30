Today is Friday June 30, 2023
Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan debt forgiveness program

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 9:53 am
joe daniel price/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Friday struck down the Biden administration program to forgive student debt for more than 43 million American borrowers at a cost of $400 billion.

The vote was 6-3, with conservative justices in the majority in an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Six GOP-led states had challenged the program as executive power overreach. The administration had argued it was supported by emergency powers Congress had passed under COVID relief legislation.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



