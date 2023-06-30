Today is Friday June 30, 2023
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 9:44 am
BREAKING NEWS:  A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Friday’s 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President  Biden announced last year. Borrowers are on the hook for repayments that are supposed to resume by late summer. The court held that the administration needs Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program and rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with student loans provided the authority Biden claimed.



