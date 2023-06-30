Smith County Road 3111 reconstruction underway

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 9:32 am

SMITH COUNTY — The reconstruction of County Road 3111 — just south of Interstate 20 and west of Kilgore – has begun and is expected to take about three months. Road Improvements will be made to 4.25 miles of CR 3111, also known as Joy Wright Mountain Road, as well as CR 3118, 3119 and 3120. The roads are located in Precinct 3, and are part of the Smith County Road and Bridge Bond Program. Reynolds & Kay will reconstruct part of CR 3111, from its intersection with CR 3207, north to Interstate 20. The section of CR 3111, from FM 2767 to the Gregg County Line, will be improved by Smith County Road and Bridge crews once Reynolds & Kay is complete with their work. Work on the project includes widening, reconstructing and paving the roads, and is expected to cost $1,479,092.

