J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 8:52 am

NEW YORK (AP) — J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson. Watt’s first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He will also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network as well as online. Watt was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and retired last season after a 12-year career in which he had 114 1/2 sacks. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft by Houston and spent 10 seasons with the Texans before playing the last two years for the Arizona Cardinals.

Go Back