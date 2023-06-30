Today is Friday June 30, 2023
Gatherings combining Pride and Juneteenth give people a refuge where they can celebrate

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 8:51 am
DALLAS (AP) — From a block party in New York City to a movie screening outside of Denver, groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations. Such gatherings help highlight the struggles against discrimination Black and LGBTQ+ people have faced while celebrating those whose lives are a convergence of both identities in an inclusive atmosphere. Organizers say it’s especially vital to have such events amid a political climate that has been increasingly hostile toward LGBTQ+ people, with transgender people particularly being targeted with a growing number of laws and policies.



