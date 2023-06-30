Today is Friday June 30, 2023
Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 5:17 am
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury declined to indict rap superstar Travis Scott in a criminal investigation of a deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld festival, where some spectators were packed so tightly they could not move their arms or even breathe, his attorney and prosecutors said Thursday. Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that the Harris County grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert. “He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Schaffer said, adding that the decision is “a great relief.”

The Nov. 5, 2021, crowd surge in Houston killed 10 young festivalgoers who ranged in age from 9 to 27. The official cause of death was compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.



