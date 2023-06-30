Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suspended 4 games by NFL

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 4:27 am

ByMICHAEL DIROCCO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Robinson is eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason and will be allowed to return to the active roster Oct. 2.

He will lose $888,888 for each game suspended for a total of $3,555,552. The suspension also voids the guarantee of his $16 million base salary in 2023. This is the second year of a three-year, $52.75 million contract extension he signed in May 2022.

“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal,” Robinson said in a statement released by the team. “I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates. It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season. I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically.”

The Jaguars added that while “disappointed with this development” they “are confident that Cam and our team will rise above this challenge as we collectively move forward.”

Walker Little will step in at left tackle, and the Jaguars will start rookie first-round pick Anton Harrison at right tackle, with veteran Josh Wells, whom they signed to a one-year deal in April, serving as the backup swing tackle. Little has started eight games (including playoffs) in Robinson’s place at left tackle over the past two seasons because of injuries.

When Robinson returns, the Jaguars likely will slide Little inside to left guard where he will compete with Ben Bartch.

Robinson ranked 59th in pass block win rate among offensive tackles in 2022, per ESPN Stats & Information. He missed the final three games of the regular season and both Jaguars playoff games after suffering a knee injury in the overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 18.

Robinson has started 75 games for the Jaguars since they drafted him in the second round in 2017.

