Rangers lead MLB with 4 starters in next month’s All-Star Game

The Texas Rangers are sending a franchise-record four starters to the All-Star Game in Seattle next month, the most of any major league team.

The top club in the AL West will have a starter at all the infield positions save for first base, as catcher Jonah Heim and rookie third baseman Josh Jung are appearing as first-time All-Stars. They’ll join shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. It’s Seager’s fourth All-Star appearance, while Semien is an All-Star for the second time in his career.

“We all strive to be the best we can be. And if the fans acknowledge us this year, that means we’re doing something,” Semien said.

Texas’ previous high was three starters in 2012, when Adrian Beltré, Josh Hamilton and Mike Napoli were picked.

The final round of voting was announced on Thursday evening and revealed three starters from the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, while the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays will have two starters — Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena.

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll also made the team as a starter in the outfield, where he’ll join veterans Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr.

Jung and Carroll are the first two rookie position players to start an All-Star Game since the Cubs’ Geovany Soto and Kosuke Fukudome started for the NL in 2008.

“You always put it in your mind that I want to do that someday,” Jung said.

Other highlights from the second phase of voting include Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez beating out Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper in a close vote (53% to 47%), denying Harper of the NL honor after his quick return from Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, Mike Trout earned his 11th All-Star appearance while Nolan Arenado will be going for the eighth time. That’s one more than Freddie Freeman, the NL’s starter at first base.

MLB’s leading hitter, Luis Arraez, also was named a starter, beating out Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. Arraez was batting over .400 as recently as this past weekend, but saw that mark drop to .392 on Thursday.

“I almost cried there,” Arraez said after learning of his election.

Albies’ teammate, catcher Sean Murphy, won out over Dodgers backstop Will Smith to garner his first All-Star appearance.

Shohei Ohtani (DH) and Acuna were previously announced as starters after leading their respective leagues in first-round voting.

All-Star pitchers and reserves will be named on Sunday. The game takes place on Tuesday, July 11, at T-Mobile Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

