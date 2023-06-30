Harrison Barnes staying with Kings on 3-year, $54M extension

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2023 at 4:26 am

ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, a key part of the franchise’s rise into Western Conference contention, has agreed on a new three-year, $54 million contract extension, his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal keeps Barnes out of unrestricted free agency and secures one of the organization’s most dependable and popular performers.

Barnes, 31, averaged 15 points during the Kings’ run to the Western Conference playoffs, shooting 55% on two-pointers, the second-highest percentage of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Barnes was one of three players to start all 82 regular-season games a season ago, along with Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges and Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic.

Barnes, who won the 2015 NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors, has averaged 15.4 points since arriving in Sacramento at the February trade deadline in 2019. The Kings ended a 16-year playoff drought to reach the Western Conference playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

Go Back