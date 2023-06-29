Rangers still on record pace midway after 8-5 loss as Detroit’s Torkelson homers twice

ARLINGTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers and their quartet of All-Star starters are still on track to win their most games ever, even after reaching the midpoint of their first season for manager Bruce Bochy with a loss. Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single for the Detroit Tigers, who won 8-5 on Thursday for a split in the four-game series. Even after losing five of their last nine games, the AL West-leading Rangers (49-32) are on pace for a 98-win season. Not long after the game, Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager, rookie third baseman Josh Jung and switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim were announced as American League starters, as selected by fans, for the All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11. In the series finale, Ezequiel Durán homered in his third straight game and Leody Taveras also went deep for the Rangers. They haven’t had a winning season since 2016, the season of their last division title, and have never won more than 96 games.

