Life sentence for Tyler man in child sex abuse

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 7:34 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man is found guilty and is given a life prison sentence without parole because of sexual abuse of child under 14. According to our news partner KETK, prosecutors say that 57-year-old Reiner Wiseman sexually abused a 13-year-old multiple times over a six month period. Wiseman had just recently been released from prison in another state after serving a 25-year sentence for sexual assault. At the conclusion of sentencing, the Smith County DA Jacob Putman praised the response of the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center. Putman also noted that the victim testified against their abuser.

